New Pipe Seal Simplifies Shipyard Safety
- Before discovering the user-friendly Roxtec SPM seal, the pipe installation team used to weld in a steel fitting and install a screw pipe. This work took time, and occasionally caused issues with dissimilar metals. (Photo: Roxtec)
St. Johns Ship Building Inc. in Palatka, Fla. ensures watertight pipe penetrations in decks and bulkheads by using the Roxtec SPM seal. When building the tug Delaware, the shipyard also used the seal as vibration hanger in the compartments.