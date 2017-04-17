Marine Link
New Pipe Seal Simplifies Shipyard Safety

April 17, 2017

  • St. Johns Ship Building ensures watertight pipe penetrations in decks and bulkheads by using the Roxtec SPM seal. When building the tug Delaware, it also used the seal as vibration hanger in the compartments. (Photo: Roxtec)
  • Before discovering the user-friendly Roxtec SPM seal, the pipe installation team used to weld in a steel fitting and install a screw pipe. This work took time, and occasionally caused issues with dissimilar metals. (Photo: Roxtec)
St. Johns Ship Building Inc. in Palatka, Fla. ensures watertight pipe penetrations in decks and bulkheads by using the Roxtec SPM seal. When building the tug Delaware, the shipyard also used the seal as vibration hanger in the compartments.

 
“Roxtec seals have greatly simplified our pipe installations,” said pipe manager William Mann. “Where I once needed three people to weld and provide fire watch, now I only need one.”
 
The pipe installation team used to weld in a steel fitting and install a screw pipe. This work took time, and occasionally caused issues with dissimilar metals.
 
“We are able to work much more efficiently with the Roxtec SPM seals,” said William Mann. “We use them for the copper potable water pipes and wherever we can.”
 
Project manager Steve Torok of St. Johns Ship Building said the yard will continue to use Roxtec seals when building and refitting steel ships such as offshore supply vessels, barges and ferries. 
 
The yard managed to save hours of work by installing the seals also as vibration hangers in already painted compartments. There was no need to go back in, cut extra holes, weld in hangers and then clean and repaint the areas.
 
