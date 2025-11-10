Six New Arklow Shipping Vessels to get Octopus Battery Systems

A new series of six General Cargo vessels being built by Ferus Smit in the Netherlands for Irish ship operator Arklow Shipping will sport EST-Floattech's Octopus Lite battery system. EST-Floattech designed the system to fit the sailing profile of the vessels, a close collaboration with the yard and owner designed to provide both technology and efficiency gains.

The new series of 11,000 DWT general cargo vessels represents another successful chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Ferus Smit and Arklow Shipping.

The battery systems will support several onboard functions, such as grid stabilization during sailing. Other functions include loading and offloading operations, in particular when the vessel’s electric excavator is deployed. The Octopus Lite BESS will also provide power for the bow thruster and enable zero-emission port stays, improving overall efficiency and reducing CO2 and other emissions across the vessel’s entire operational profile.

Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for 2026, with the final vessel expected to be completed in 2029.