Six Rescued After Fire Engulfs Fishing Vessel Off US East Coast

Six people were rescued after abandoning their fire-stricken fishing vessel off the U.S. East Coast, Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

At 8:56 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center watchstanders received a mayday call from the 81-foot trawler Three Girls stating that the vessel was ablaze and the captain, NOAA observer and four crew members on board were preparing to abandon ship about 105 nautical miles east of Portsmouth, N.H. The First Coast Guard District command center also received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon from the vessel.

At 9 p.m., Sector Northern New England diverted USCGC William Chadwick (WPC – 1150), a fast response cutter, to respond. An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod were launched to provide aerial support.

By 10:30 p.m., all Coast Guard assets along with the Three Girl’s sister ship, fishing vessel Princess Laura, arrived on scene and confirmed that all six people were onboard a life raft. The William Chadwick launched their small boat to recover the survivors while the MH-60 Jayhawk waited on standby if immediate medical care was needed.

At 11:30 p.m., all six survivors were recovered onboard the William Chadwick. No major injuries reported.

On Monday morning, the crew of the William Chadwick transferred the survivors to a pier in South Portland, Maine.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our crew’s swift response in this rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brent Lane, USCGC William Chadwick commanding officer. “Their dedication and skill were crucial to the successful outcome, but it’s also a stark reminder of the importance of having the right safety equipment at all times. This rescue highlights that preparation and proper gear are as vital as the bravery and professionalism our team consistently displays.”