Small Business Dredging Opp, Mobile District

The U.S. Army Corps’ Mobile District published a “Market Research and Sources Sought Notice” seeking information on contractors for dredging within the boundaries of Sand Island Beneficial Use Area (SIBUA) in Mobile County, Ala.

Note the ACE’s phrase here: this is a “sources sought synopsis,” not yet a solicitation. ACE uses this initial query to check availability of “potential qualified small business firms who own dredges capable of performing the work.” Responses are used to make upcoming acquisition decisions. ACE Mobile District anticipates one future procurement in fiscal year 2022 for different size categories of ocean certified dredges and for different types of dredges.

The magnitude of construction for this project is between $10 million and $25 million. Proposed construction duration will be 14 months after the contract award. ACE seeks sources with a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code of 237990 with a Small Business Size Standard of $30 million.

A bidder needs a dredge capable of working in offshore sea conditions in locations similar to bar/entrance channels. The work will consist of dredging designated assignments within SIBUA to regain capacity within the site and placing the material in shallower areas to the northwest. A complete bid must include crew, management staff and support equipment including pipelines, booster pumps, tugs, and various other floating plants to support a large dredging operation.

The following is a partial summary of information needed:

Bidder’s name, address, and points of contact. Business size/classification to include any designations as Small Business, HUBZone, Service Disabled Veteran Owned, or 8(a) shall be indicated on first page of submission. Bonding capability: at least $10 million. Description of capabilities and capacity to execute the project. Recent, detailed past performance/experience. Dredge name and equipment specifications.

For full details go to SAM.gov, search for Notice ID W9127822L0005.

Primary contact is Sara G. Logsdon, [email protected]