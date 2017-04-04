Wärtsilä to Provide Solutions for Höegh FSRU, LNG Vessels
Two new 170,000 m3 LNG carrier vessels being built for Höegh LNG at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyards in Korea will each be powered by four Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. There is an option for a further three vessels in the SHI series.
The two vessels will also feature the latest Wärtsilä regasification technology to operate as FSRUs. The regasification solution to be supplied to these vessels represents Wärtsilä's latest development in this field. It is based upon the use of seawater and glycol as the intermediate heating medium, a lighter and less space demanding alternative than earlier systems with a propane based heating system. By using seawater as opposed to steam heated solutions, the CO2 emissions are notably reduced. Furthermore, it will be delivered as a complete module, thereby making installation easy. Typically the value of regasification projects is between 20 to 40 MEUR, based on the size, scope, capacity and operational profile of the equipment.
Under a new five year technical management agreement, Wärtsilä will provide support for eight ships of the company's existing fleet as well as for its two new vessels currently under construction. The services of the technical management agreement include Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) to optimise the availability, reliability, and performance of the Wärtsilä engines. It also includes maintenance planning and advisory services involving the combined technical expertise of both Wärtsilä and Höegh LNG specialists. The customer will also have access to Wärtsilä's extensive global service network.