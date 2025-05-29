South Korean Navy Patrol Aircraft Crashes, Killing All Four Crew

A South Korean maritime patrol aircraft crashed soon after takeoff near a military base in the southern city of Pohang on Thursday, killing all four crew members, the navy said.

The P-3 aircraft went down about six minutes after it left the airfield on a training mission at 1:43 p.m. (0443 GMT), the navy said in a statement.

Witness video footages aired on YTN television showed the plane banking at low altitude, then a plume of smoke and fire after it crashed.

The remains of the crew members have been recovered and no civilian casualties were reported, the navy said. Operation of the P-3 aircraft has been suspended and an accident investigation has been opened, it said.

(Reuters/Reporting by Hyunsu Yim, Jack KimEditing by Ed Davies and Giles Elgood)