Steerprop to Deliver its Largest Ducted Propulsion Units

Finnish propulsion specialist Steerprop has been selected to supply a complete propulsion package—including the largest ducted propulsors ever produced by the company—for a new rock installation vessel ordered by Jan De Nul.

The heavy-duty vessel, the third of its kind in Jan De Nul’s fleet, is designed primarily to work in the offshore energy sector, installing rock to protect cables on the seabed. To meet the demanding operational profile, the propulsion system must provide exceptional power and reliability—capable of propelling a vessel of up to 37,000 tonnes while also offering high efficiency during transit and precise maneuverability during installation operations.

The vessel will feature two main mechanical azimuth Steerprop Pushing Propulsors, each delivering more than 3MW of power. With ducted propellers measuring 3.6 meters in diameter, these units are designed to deliver exceptional thrust and reliability under demanding operating conditions.

The propulsion package will also include two Steerprop Tunnel Thrusters and two Steerprop Retractable Thrusters, ensuring precise maneuverability and optimal performance across all operating profiles.



