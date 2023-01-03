Steller Systems to Develop Damage Control System for Ships

British naval architecture firm Steller Systems said it has been awarded a contract from the U.K.'s Defence and Security Accelerator to develop an innovative damage control system for ships.

Changes to platform design and operation, steady reductions in crew numbers and the accelerating move to uncrewed, autonomous vessels mean that new approaches are required to ensure that damage control measures can continue to be successfully achieved, the company said.

Under its recently awarded contract, Steller Systems will design, build and test a prototype system that can be permanently installed or rapidly deployed on a ship in the event of damage.

Steller Systems said it is currently recruiting staff at all levels following a number of recent contract awards.