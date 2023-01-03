Marine Link
Thursday, January 26, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Steller Systems to Develop Damage Control System for Ships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 3, 2023

© Peter Cripps / Adobe Stock

© Peter Cripps / Adobe Stock

British naval architecture firm Steller Systems said it has been awarded a contract from the U.K.'s Defence and Security Accelerator to develop an innovative damage control system for ships.

Changes to platform design and operation, steady reductions in crew numbers and the accelerating move to uncrewed, autonomous vessels mean that new approaches are required to ensure that damage control measures can continue to be successfully achieved, the company said.

Under its recently awarded contract, Steller Systems will design, build and test a prototype system that can be permanently installed or rapidly deployed on a ship in the event of damage.

Steller Systems said it is currently recruiting staff at all levels following a number of recent contract awards.

Marine News takes a deep dive into the U.S. offshore wind industry, where stakeholders across the supply chain—on land and at sea—can expect a raft of new challenges and opportunities.
Read the Magazine

What’s In Store for US Offshore Wind?

Tech Files: Offshore Wind

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week