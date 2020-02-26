Stena Edda Arrives in Northern Ireland

Stena Line's latest RoPax ferry sailed into Belfast Harbor on Wednesday, undertaking final trials before it welcomes passengers on the Belfast to Liverpool route in the coming weeks.

Welcomed by a flotilla of boats, the Chinese-built Stena Edda arrived at dawn after a four-week voyage and more than six years’ in planning and construction, including design development in Sweden.

The new vessel took part in successful berthing trials at Belfast Harbor's VT2 Terminal. A new access ramp has been specially built to accommodate the multimillion-dollar ferry in Belfast.

With 40% more deck capacity, 40% more cabins and 30% more fuel efficiency than current vessels on the route, it will accommodate up to 1,000 passengers, 120 cars in its dedicated garage deck and 3,100 lane meters of freight.

It is more spacious inside with a Sky Bar and Scandinavian design providing new levels of comfort for both freight and travel guests. Despite the 215 meters length of the ferry, the new port infrastructure will deliver easier and faster loading and unloading for all passengers.

Stena Edda is part of a nine-figure investment by Stena Line in three new vessels and port upgrades, redefining ferry travel in the Irish Sea. Stena Edda is the first of two new ferries that will run on the Belfast to Liverpool route.