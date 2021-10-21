Stena Partners with Proman to Develop Methanol Retrofit and Supply Solution

Shipping company Stena is working with methanol producer Proman to develop a retrofit and supply solution that will allow both Stena’s vessels as well as third party vessels to operate on cleaner-burning methanol fuel.

The plan builds upon the previously announced joint venture between Stena Bulk and Proman for three methanol-ready tankers. The first of these vessels, the 49,900 DWT Stena Pro Patria will be delivered in early 2022, with a further three Proman-owned but mutually operated dual-fuel vessels due in 2023.

Methanol is a clean burning fuel which brings immediate environmental benefits on land and sea. Methanol eliminates sulphur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter emissions and cuts nitrogen oxides (NOx) by approximately 60%. Methanol produced from natural gas brings an immediate CO2 reduction which will be further reduced to over 90% as renewable and sustainable methanol becomes more widely available as marine fuel.

Carl-Johan Hagman, CEO, Stena Rederi, said, “This announcement builds on the exciting and fruitful partnership that Stena Bulk has already forged with Proman and gives Stena another avenue to explore the use of methanol on more ship types.”

In 2015 Stena was the first ship owner in the world to convert a large vessel to methanol power, demonstrating the potential of using methanol as a marine fuel.

Per Westling, CEO, Stena RoRo, said, “We believe that methanol is a clear frontrunner in shipping’s search for fuels beyond the fossil default and we are proud to be playing our part to help build the market for alternative fuels within shipping. We converted Stena Germanica to methanol power already in 2015 with another current partner, and that gives us valuable experience both from a conversion and operational perspective.”

David Cassidy, Chief Executive of Proman, said, “Methanol is the only available alternative marine fuel that offers immediate emissions reductions, dramatically improving air quality and delivering a clear shipping decarbonization pathway for 2050 and beyond. Unlike other alternative marine fuels, methanol utilizes existing technology and is safe and widely available. Proman’s partnership with Stena has grown from strength to strength. Our combined vision is to dramatically accelerate the energy transition in shipping and not only talk about changing our environment but to actually make it happen. We will leverage both companies’ ambition and expertise to make methanol more widely available to vessel owners around the world and help them to join us on the transition to a cleaner shipping industry.”