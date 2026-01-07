Stena RoRo Enters into 5 Year Charter with Marine Atlantic, Canada

Stena RoRo has chartered out the ship A Nepita, ex Superfast X, to Canadian Crown Cooperation Marine Atlantic Inc for a five year period.

The ship will enter into service during the fall of 2026 following a period of customization to the intended trade such as ship to shore ramp arrangements, ships livery, and a five-year preventive maintenance program.

The A Nepita is currently chartered to the French operator Corsica Linea and trading in the Mediterranean Sea. She is ice-class rated, equipped with three bow thrusters and a stern thruster for superior maneuverability and designed to transport both passengers and commercial vehicles.

Basic specifications: