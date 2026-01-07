Marine Link
Thursday, January 8, 2026

Stena RoRo Enters into 5 Year Charter with Marine Atlantic, Canada

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 7, 2026

Stena RoRo has chartered out the ship A Nepita, ex Superfast X, to Canadian Crown Cooperation Marine Atlantic Inc for a five year period.

The ship will enter into service during the fall of 2026 following a period of customization to the intended trade such as ship to shore ramp arrangements, ships livery, and a five-year preventive maintenance program.

The A Nepita is currently chartered to the French operator Corsica Linea and trading in the Mediterranean Sea. She is ice-class rated, equipped with three bow thrusters and a stern thruster for superior maneuverability and designed to transport both passengers and commercial vehicles.

Basic specifications:

  • Length Over all: 203.24 m
  • Width: 25.7 m
  • No of Passengers: abt. 1200
  • Cargo capacity: 1,920 cargo lane meters
  • Ice Class: 1A
  • Speed: abt. 22 kn
  • Build year: 2002
RoRocanadaCharter
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Sunken Cargo Ship in the Pacific Highlights Need for Reliable Marine Insurance
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Renewable Propane Delivers Clean Energy Without the Wait

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week