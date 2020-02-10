Stone Marine Shipcare Opens New Reair Base

Stone Marine Shipcare said it will open a fully equipped propeller repair and modification base at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey.

The new repair base will be fully operational at Sefine Shipyard and will be equipped to facilitate propeller repair and modification and CP thruster overhaul.

The shipyard has been growing rapidly since it first opened in 2005, and Suleyman Yilmaz the company’s Marketing Manager said, “[The new partnership] is exactly what we need to further enhance our excellent repair services.”

The new propeller repair base will provide Stone Marine Shipcare with a permanent Mediterranean site for the first time.

Fran Johnson, Managing Director of the company, said, “We have worked with Sefine Shipyard frequently over the past few years and we have learned that we share the same goals and ideals for growth and the professional services that vessels should be receiving in shipyards today. With a new fully equipped propeller repair base now being positioned at their yard, the opportunity to expand this scope of work can be realized. This partnership strengthens our association moving into 2020 and beyond."