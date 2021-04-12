Strategic Marine Launches Strat Cat CTV Design for Offshore Wind Market

Strategic Marine’s Strat Cat 27 (SC27) combines form with function to meet the increasing demands from the offshore wind industry and offers enhanced vessel capabilities with a reduced environmental footprint and hybrid drive options.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the SC27 following a close and collaborative approach with our design partner BMT. It is technically advanced with multiple upgrades and propulsion options providing excellent flexibility for our customers," said Strategic Marine’s Technical Manager Greg Daniel.

The SC27 is an evolution of the Strat Cat 26, featuring an optimized hull design to maximize the waterline length, which improves the operational efficiency across a large range of loading conditions and cuts fuel consumption.

It is flexibly designed to be fitted with various engine makes and can reach in excess of 30 knots at full speed.

The SC27 is offered with two superstructure options for either 24 or 12 technicians.

The larger asymmetric version offers a 30% area increase in the main deck cabin compared with the Strat Cat 26 while the smaller version provides the vessel with less than 200GT which in some jurisdictions allows for reduced crew numbers and therefore lower OPEX.

