SubSea Craft Expands Operations to Virginia Beach

British maritime technology company SubSea Craft has announced plans to expand its operations to Virginia Beach. The company’s expansion into Virginia Beach represents a step in growing its U.S. footprint, while strengthening collaboration opportunities within one of the world’s most concentrated maritime and defense ecosystems.

As part of its expansion, the company anticipates hiring for a range of positions spanning leadership, operations, field engineering, and technicians.

Founded in the United Kingdom, SubSea Craft develops next-generation maritime platforms and technologies designed to support modern naval and defense operations in complex maritime environments.

Virginia Beach will serve as a strategic location for the company as it continues expanding engagement with U.S. defense stakeholders, maritime industry partners, and technology collaborators, including local company Global Technical Systems. The city’s proximity to military installations, maritime infrastructure, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a highly specialized workforce make the region an attractive fit for the company’s continued growth.

The project was led by Virginia Beach Economic Development and the Hampton Roads Alliance, and received an Economic Development Investment Program grant from the Virginia Beach Development Authority. The company was recruited with support from Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The company’s expansion also reflects the growing alignment between Hampton Roads’ maritime and defense capabilities and broader strategic priorities associated with the AUKUS partnership, particularly under Pillar II initiatives focused on advanced capabilities, autonomy, artificial intelligence, undersea technologies, and defense innovation collaboration. As the Hampton Roads region continues positioning itself within the evolving AUKUS ecosystem, projects like SubSea Craft represent the type of transatlantic collaboration that strengthens defense industrial partnerships between allied nations while advancing next-generation maritime capabilities.