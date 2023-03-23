Svitzer Adds New Tug in Brazil

Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM) has delivered the first in a series of six new tugs for Svitzer Brazil.

The vessel, Svitzer Arthur, is a a RAmparts 2300-ERM tug designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd., who said the design is optimized for maximum efficiency in ship-handling operations in harbors.

With an overall length of 23.2 meters and 11.4-meter beam, the tug features a raised fo’c’sle deck for safer operations in heavier weather. Operational requirement are met with a single drum hawser winch from Ibercisa Deck Machinery, and heavy duty cylindrical fendering at the bow.

Propulsion machinery consists of two MTU 16V4000M63 main diesels and a pair of Kongsberg US205S FP, 2,800 mm diameter Z-drives.

At seat trials, the vessel achieved bollard pull (ahead) of 71 tonnes, bollard pull (astern) of 69 tonnes and free running speed (ahead) of 13 knots.

Ship-handling fenders at the stern consist of a row of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubber and “W” block type fendering at the bow. The accommodations for a crew of six have been outfitted to a high standard for crew comfort. The deckhouse contains an entrance lobby with a public WC, galley, mess, and one officer cabin with ensuite WC. The lower deck contains two double cabins with ensuite WC, and an additional officer cabin with ensuite WC. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split forward control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the forward deck.

The tugs were designed and constructed to the following ABS Notation: ✠ A1, Towing Vessel, ✠ AMS, ✠ ABCU, Unrestricted Navigation, UWILD, PMP-CBM for Thrusters Only.