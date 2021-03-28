Svitzer Australia Adds Third New Tug

Svitzer Australia has taken delivery of its third and final new tug, Svitzer Wilu, welcomed to the Port of Geraldton on March 22, joining Svitzer North and Svitzer Abrolhos to form the new fleet.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the RAstar 3000-W series ASD tug Svitzer Wilu is 30 meters long, has 70 tonnes of bollard pull and increased safety capabilities with advanced firefighting capabilities on board.

Main propulsion comprises of a pair of Caterpillar 3516C, IMO Tier II 2 certified diesel engines, each rated 2240 bkW at 1800 rpm, and driving a Schottel SRP 460FP Z-drive unit. The electrical plant consists of two identical Caterpillar C4.4 ship service generators, each with a power output of 86 ekW at 50Hz.

Mid West Ports Authority CEO, Dr Rochelle Macdonald said, “It’s very exciting to welcome the final tug to our fleet. The three new tugs provide an extra level of capability for the Port while assisting ships in heightened weather conditions and in the event of an emergency”.

Svitzer General Manager – West Jodie Ransom said, “Svitzer Australia is very pleased to welcome the arrival of Svitzer Wilu and we look forward to mobilising our new, state of the art fleet in the port of Geraldton and continuing our relationship with Mid West Ports Authority as their towage provider”.

Following a community naming competition held jointly with Mid West Ports Authority , the vessel Svitzer Wilu was named in recognition of the rich indigenous heritage in the Mid West. ‘Wilu’ is the Aboriginal word for ‘sea, seaside or salt water’ and was received as a nomination in the competition by a community member.