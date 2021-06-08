Marine Link
June 16, 2021
Svitzer Taps Reinarz as Managing Director for the Caribbean

June 8, 2021

Matthias Reinarz (Photo: Svitzer)

Maersk's towage operator arm Svitzer has named Matthias Reinarz as managing director for the Dominican Republic and Caribbean region, effective June 1, 2021.

Reinarz replaces Dickson Rivas, who is stepping down after a long career with Svitzer. Rivas will remain available as special advisor until his retirement at the end of the year,

Svitzer has been present in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean islands since 2010 through a joint venture with Remolcadores Dominicanos, and providing towage in the Caribbean with 23 vessels servicing 10 operations.

