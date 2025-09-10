Synergy Marine Group Completes Conversion of LNG Vessel to FSRU

Synergy Marine Group, in partnership with Karpowership, has completed the conversion of a 125,000 m3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), the Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas.

The vessel was delivered at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in accelerating LNG-to-power deployment.

Synergy administered the conversion on a turnkey, one-stop basis, from managing design to engineering, procurement, and site supervision.

Following delivery, the Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas has come under Synergy’s full technical management, extending our role beyond conversion into ongoing operations support.

With a regasification capacity of up to 150 mmscfd, the FSRU can deliver uninterrupted offshore operations for up to 10 years. Designed for integration with Karpowership’s multi-fuel Powership fleet, the unit provides fast-track LNG-to-power solutions in regions where onshore gas infrastructure is limited, shortening project timelines from years to months.

Key upgrades included the renewal of more than 100 tonnes of steel and integration of over 1.5 km of cryogenic piping, installation of new feed pumps that enable continuous LNG send-out, and addition of Emergency Release Couplings (ERCs) and Quick Release Hooks (QRHs) to enhance safety during LNG transfer and mooring operations.

Also, the vessel is now capable for dual operations – regasifying LNG while simultaneously receiving LNG from carriers via ship-to-ship transfer.

“With global demand for reliable and cleaner energy growing, FSRUs are redefining how quickly LNG-to-power can be deployed, anywhere in the world. The continuity of our investments in these vessels is key, and I am deeply grateful to all who have contributed to making this milestone possible,” said Mehmet Katmer, General Manager, Kinetics.

“Delivering this next-generation FSRU showcases Synergy’s ability to provide end-to-end maritime solutions for the energy sector. Converting a 30-year-old LNG carrier into a fully functional FSRU is an immense challenge, and we thank Karpowership for trusting us with this project.

“The outcome underlines our commitment to innovation, safety, and quality, and reflects the future of ship management: engineering excellence combined with operational discipline in a safety-first, people-centred culture,” added Jesper Kristensen, Group CEO, Synergy Marine Group.