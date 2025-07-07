TAI Engineers Appoints New Chief

Marine solutions company TAI Engineers, part of S&B, has welcomed Matt Garner as its new president.

Garner succeeds Bill Krewsky, who will retire in September.

He brings more than 28 years of executive leadership and technical expertise in maritime technology and defense systems.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Trident Maritime Systems, where he led global engineering teams across four countries.

His career includes senior leadership roles at Gibbs & Cox and nearly two decades with the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command, where he oversaw submarine design and systems engineering at the Senior Executive level.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt to TAI. His exceptional maritime engineering expertise and track record of leading high-performing teams will be vital as we continue delivering innovative, high-value solutions to our customers,” said Jeff Sipes, Chief Executive Officer of S&B.