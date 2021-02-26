Taiwan Navigation Orders Two New Tugs

PT. Graha Trisaka Industri has awarded tug design contracts to Robert Allan Ltd. for a RAmparts 3200-W and a TRAktor 3200-V. The tugs will be built and operated by Taiwan Navigation Co. Ltd. under a long-term charter contract for CPC Corporation, Taiwan.

PT. Graha Trisaka Industri is an affiliate of PaxOcean Group, Singapore with the shipyard located in Batam, Indonesia. PaxOcean and Robert Allan Ltd. have worked together successfully on a number of projects including dual fuel tug of RAmparts 2800-DF design for PSA Marine, Singapore. Four other Robert Allan Ltd. TRAktor 3200-V tugs for Formosa Chemistry and CPC Corporation respectively are also under construction at the same shipyard.

The tugs will be designed and constructed to dual class, CR and ABS, for operation at the Taoyuan LNG Terminal in Taiwan.

Five tugs are scheduled for delivery by the fourth quarter of 2022.

TRAktor 3200-V (Image: Robert Allan Ltd.)