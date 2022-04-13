Tech File: Incat Crowther "Digital Shipbuilding" for new 35m Catamaran

Construction has started on a 35m Catamaran for CTM Deher of Guadeloupe in the French West Indies. The Incat Crowther 35 is being built by PT Kim Seah Shipyard Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore’s publicly listed Penguin International Limited, using Incat Crowther’s Digital Shipbuilding solution, a process that is designed to bring the designer, shipyard and owner together in one cohesive process, from concept through delivery.

A feature of Incat Crowther’s Digital Shipbuilding solution is a 3D digital model of a ship, comprising all its structural parts, mechanical and systems components, and associated data, designed to enable rigorous control of the construction and quality management processes, as well as the weight of the vessel, to ensure it will perform and function exactly as required.

Additionally, Incat Crowther will be providing its Quality Management System, a sustainable model overseeing the construction of operationally-optimized vessels at trusted shipyard partners. An on-site representative, working closely with the shipyard’s engineering team, will report directly to the owner.

The newbuild ferry will carry 316 passengers over two decks in two distinct classes. A large midship staircase links the two decks and houses additional luggage racks. A kiosk is located at the aft end of the main deck, with bathrooms aft. A large luggage room is located aft of the main deck cabin, with separate access. Overhead gantries assist with the movement of large, heavy luggage trolleys.

The aft exterior portion of the mid deck features exterior seats for 48 passengers. The wheelhouse is elevated for good all-round visibility.

The vessel will be powered by twin MTU12V4000 main engines, producing 1380 kW each, driving five-bladed propellers. The vessel will have a service speed of 25 knots at reduced MCR.

© INCAT CROWTHERMain Particulars

Length Overall 118’ 2” / 36.0m

Length Waterline 118’ 2” / 36.0m

Beam Overall 32’ 2” / 9.8m

Draft (hull) 4’ 4” / 1.3m

Draft (prop tip or max) 6’ 7” / 2.0m

Depth 11’ 2” / 3.4m

Construction Marine grade aluminium

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil (day tanks) 2 642 gallons / 10 000 litres

Fuel Oil (delivery tanks) 2 642 gallons / 10 000 litres

Fresh Water 528 gallons / 2 000 litres

Sullage 264 gallons / 1 000 litres

Passengers 316

Crew 5

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) 25 knots

Speed (Max) 28 knots

Main Engines 2 x MTU 12V4000 M53

Power 2 x 1380kW @ 1800rpm

Propulsion 2 x Fixed-pitch propellers

Generators 2 x Perkins 99kW

REGULATORY

Flag French Flag Register

Class / Survey Bureau Veritas, I✠Hull ✠Mach HSC-Cat A Sea Area 2