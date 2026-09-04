Techcross Updates Smart Platform Vessel Management Service

Techcross has completely renewed its Smart Platform, a web-based service for shipowners. The key focus of the renewal is to go beyond simply providing operational data from Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) by improving the information structure and data analytics functions, enabling users to identify vessel conditions and necessary actions more quickly.

The renewed Smart Platform categorizes the status of vessels within a shipowner's fleet into three levels—Alert, Warn, and Normal—allowing users to immediately identify vessels that require priority attention.

Information previously scattered across multiple web pages has also been reorganized into five main menus, enabling users to assess overall fleet conditions and determine whether action is required without having to review detailed data individually.

In particular, the platform applies Al-powered data analysis to provide key equipment conditions and recommended actions in clear, easy-to-understand language. When signs of abnormal conditions, such as declining electrode efficiency, are detected, the platform explains both the current condition and the recommended response instead of simply displaying numerical data. It also provides links to relevant troubleshooting manuals to support the initial response of shipowners and onboard crews. This transforms the platform from a service used merely to "check" data into one that supports actual decision-making and corrective action.

Analytical functions have also been strengthened to improve maintenance efficiency. Monthly trends in electrode efficiency can be used to determine appropriate cleaning and replacement timing, while average TRO concentration can be analyzed together with neutralizing agent consumption to assess whether chemicals are being used appropriately. By reducing the need to separately download and process log files, the platform also makes shore-based equipment management more convenient and efficient.

In addition, customer convenience functions have been expanded to include monthly Alert emails and multilingual reports. The platform supports Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese, allowing users to receive key information on abnormalities and required inspections without directly accessing the platform. It also provides account-based vessel management and customizable display settings for individual shipowners.