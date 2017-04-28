TechnipFMC wins EPC Contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO) an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract (EPC3 project) for a sulfate reduction plant on West Island located offshore Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The objective of the EPC3 project is the installation of a sulfate reduction plant module (SRP) along with new installations and tie-in to existing facilities in West Island.

The SRP module incorporates cutting edge water treatment technologies with advanced filtration and nano-filtration systems.

These systems are used for water injection into Upper Zakum western areas reservoir tight structure, which requires high quality water with less sulfate content and particle size.

Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMC’s Onshore/Offshore business, commented: “We are extremely proud of this award which demonstrates our long standing commitment to ADNOC as well as our sustainable development strategy in line with the UAE vision to maximize national content. "