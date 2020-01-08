Telemar Launches BridgeLink

Telemar, the Marlink Group company, launched its BridgeLink solution.

Telemar engineers will use the BridgeLink Smart Maintenance Application to provide pro-active support to reduce potential down-time and increase efficiency of Bridge Electronics hardware as well as associated software maintenance and repair.

“BridgeLink will enhance our efficiency in servicing our customers’ needs in terms of bridge electronics maintenance,” said Giorgio Santantonio, General Manager, Telemar Italy. “It allows our technical team, remotely and in real time, to access the equipment on board the ship, run specific fault-finding diagnostics, update software and analyze working efficiency. If we are not able to fix a fault remotely, the subsequent on-board service attendance can be arranged more effectively with the required spare parts for a drastically improved first-time-fix success rate.”

The new Smart Maintenance App creates a benefit for shipowners by streamlining troubleshooting wherever they operate, Telemar can use the data collected to optimize asset lifecycles and deliver further efficiencies. The BridgeLink Smart Maintenance App will also be used for performance analysis and to collect data for site surveys, helping to further reduce the engineering time required for firmware/software installations and upgrades.

Leveraging remote support technology, Marlink and Telemar are also contributing to reduce time, travel and ultimately also the carbon footprint for shipping companies. The Telemar Smart Maintenance team consists of certified and trained Field Service Engineers able to start in depth investigations to problems with GMDSS equipment, radar and ECDIS, satellite communications systems, Voyage Data Recorders and the majority of communications systems and navigational aids, quickly and from shore.