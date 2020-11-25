Three Rescued from Barge After Tug Sinks off Rhode Island

Three mariners were rescued from a disabled barge Wednesday after their tug sank off the coast of Point Judith, R.I.

At 8:17 a.m., watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, in Woods Hole, Mass., received a call via VHF Channel 16 from the tug Warthog, reporting their vessel was taking on water, and had a barge in tow.

A Coast Guard Station Point Judith 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew immediately launched to assist, and when they arrived on scene, the tug was completely submerged, and all three Warthog crewmembers were on the 108-foot barge. The weather on scene was 5-mile-per-hour winds and seas 3 to 5 feet.

The RB-M crew rescued the three mariners and safely transported them back to the station. No injuries were reported.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass., MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Coho (WPB-87321), an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in New London, Conn., also launched to assist.

Watchstanders have issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, and the Coast Guard is working with the Warthog's owner to salvage the tug and barge.

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)