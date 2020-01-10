Three Rescued from Sinking Tug

Three crewmembers were rescued from a sinking tugboat approximately 6 miles northeast of Andros Island, Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders directed a helicopter crew to the scene after receiving an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) alert for the 62-foot Gulf Man at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, reported the tug was taking on water, hoisted all three crewmembers and transported them to Nassau, Bahamas. No injuries were reported.

"Thanks to the proper utilization of an EPIRB, we were able to get on scene and rescue three people from a very dangerous situation," said Lt. Andrew Connell, operations officer at Air Station Clearwater.

Lt. Connell stressed the importance of safety and communications equipment at sea. "Flares, EPIRBs and VHF radios can be game changers in the event of an emergency," he said.