Time to Review AI, Says LR

A new report from Lloyd’s Register (LR) and maritime innovation consultancy Thetius advocates investment to improve the understanding of AI at all levels within maritime organisations.

With digital solutions presenting challenges due to rapidly evolving technologies, such as AI-driven autonomous systems onboard modern vessels, the report calls for clarity around normal and emergency use cases, pointing to the need for traditional assurance measures to become increasingly integrated.

The report, titled Out of the Box, adds that as the industry moves forward, it is essential that the performance of these systems is thoroughly examined to ensure safety remains a priority. It outlines the value of including AI and autonomy at board level, alongside workforce education and training to raise awareness of safety and regulations of advanced technology.

To ensure the safe adoption of AI and autonomy in maritime operations, organisations should develop frameworks for using tools appropriately. For example, while generative AI like ChatGPT can be used to proofread emails effectively, it should never be used for safety-critical tasks like passage planning.

The joint study assesses autonomy and assurance of AI in the maritime industry, with both markets currently estimated to be worth a joint $3.7billion in 2023, a 57% increase from 2022. The report projects that the AI-driven systems and vessel autonomy market will be worth a combined $5billion by 2028 with significant growth and crossover of both sectors expected.

In addition to pointing to the importance of investment in improving the understanding of AI, this second study from LR and Thetius calls for the creation of an independent cross-industry body to support the safe development of AI for maritime organisations. Establishing a cross-industry body

would facilitate functional capability and transparency alongside the assumed risk assessment necessary for implementing this technologies. Such a group could help develop clear guidelines on best practices for implementing AI systems safely and transparently, ensuring that all stakeholders are aware of the risks involved and how to mitigate them.

The report follows last year’s study, The Learning Curve - The state of artificial intelligence in maritime, which outlined the importance of organisations prioritising safe testing environments for AI and autonomous technology. The study concluded that using solutions such as digital twin simulations and designated ships as beta testers can help to prevent incidents in real world settings.



