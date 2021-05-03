Titan LNG to Build New Bunkering Barge

The Netherlands-based marine fuel supplier Titan LNG launched a tender for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering barge to service the Zeebrugge and English Channel regions. The first delivery is expected to be fulfilled in 2023.

The 4,200 cubic meter capacity vessel, to be named Krios, was designed by HB Hunte Engineering. It will operate with multiple tanks to segregate streams of LNG and bio-LNG, the sustainable carbon neutral fuel produced from biological waste streams.

Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s marine commercial director, said, “As demand for LNG, and increasingly bio-LNG, accelerates, ensuring the right infrastructure and supply is in place for our customers is essential. LNG is the only fuel choice available today which offers immediate and long-term benefits to reducing GHG emissions, and a clear pathway to achieving decarbonization targets.

“With the new Titan Krios joining our expanding fleet, we will continue our efforts to enable a more sustainable future for shipping through global accessibility to LNG, bio-LNG and eventually clean LNG produced from green hydrogen.”

Krios will join Titan LNG's two FlexFuelers, the Hyperion and the Green Zeebrugge, and the development tender comes just one month after the christening and subsequent launch of FlexFueler002, a co-built LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG and gas infrastructure group Fluxys.