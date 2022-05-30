Tokyo Kisen Co Holds Naming Ceremony for Electric Tug Taiga

Tokyo Kisen Co on May 26 held a naming and launching ceremony of the electric tugboat Taiga, built at Kanagawa Dockyard Co., Ltd in Japan.

The Taiga is powered by an electric propulsion system that combines e5Lab-developed large-capacity lithium-ion batteries and a diesel engine.

"It is an eco-ship designed to protect the environment in areas surrounding the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki, and also a crew-friendly tugboat, not only achieving low/zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulate matter (PM) from the vessel, but also reducing noise and vibration for an improved working environment," Tokyo Kisen Co said,

IHI Power Systems Co participated in the development of the tugboat as the system integrator and supplier of the ship’s Electric Propulsion System. The Taiga is the first tugboat to adopt IHI Power Systems’ L-Drive propulsion system.

The system also marks the first use of ABB’s DC Grid in Japan. In combination with large-capacity lithium-ion batteries, it delivers higher efficiency than conventional electric propulsion systems, the company said.

Credit: Tokyo Kisen Co

The vessel can be upgraded for even greater energy efficiency by analyzing important parameters such as the charge-discharge power of lithium-ion batteries and propulsion motor output, along with fuel consumption of the diesel engine.

The project team also collaborated with OSD-IMT, a group company of Damen Shipyard (the Netherlands), for the concept design of the tugboat to improve the crew’s operating performance as well as the living environment.

The Taiga is scheduled for completion in December 2022, and will operate mainly in the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki as a harbor tug after delivery. In addition, the installation of power supply equipment on a floating pier designed especially for the Taiga will be completed when the tug enters service.

The Taiga is the second eco tugboat, following the Ginga, a diesel-electric hybrid harbor tug that was launched in the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki on September 30, 2013.

Vessel Specs