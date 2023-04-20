Tug and Yacht Collide Near Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Three boaters were rescued Wednesday after their yacht collided with a tug near Bay St. Louis, Miss.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a report Wednesday of a 53-foot yacht and a tug vessel pulling two barges were involved in a collision. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boatcrew to assist.

The response boatcrew arrived on scene, embarked the three boaters from the yacht and transported them to Bay St. Louis.

One of the boaters was reported to have sustained injuries during the collision and was in critical condition and transported by emergency medical services personnel to a higher level of medical care. The other two boaters were last reported in stable condition.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.