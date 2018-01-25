HMM Rolls Out ‘-60ºC Ultra-Freezer’ Service

South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) announced that it started its first ‘Ultra-Freezer’ service from Busan, Korea to Barcelona, Spain, based on its rich experience in the high-tech reefer container service.

Ultra-freezer service refers to transportation of goods in – 60ºC, which are above the limit of regular reefer containers (– 35ºC to -40ºC). High technology and skilled personnel are also needed in the ultra-freezer service, as ultra-freezer containers need to maintain the very low temperature during shifting, loading, and discharging process. Due to such reasons, freight rates of ultra-freezer service are 4 to 8 times higher than regular reefer containers.

With this new ultra-freezer service, HMM can provide premium service on highly profitable items that were air-transported - such as raw tuna and sea urchin - through ocean. HMM provides this ultra-freezer service in Busan(Korea)-Barcelona(Spain), Busan(Korea)-Shimizu( Japan ), and Algeciras(Spain)-Yokohama(Japan) routes.

HMM plans to further expand high value business such as ultra-freezer service in order to improve its growth and profitability.

HMM official said, “This ultra-freezer service will do much to advance HMM’s world-class technology in reefer container management.” And that “we will continue to provide various services to meet customer demands.”

Meanwhile, HMM has successfully completed its pilot operation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology on reefer containers in August last year. With the IoT technology, cargo status (such as location, temperature, humidity, etc) will be checked and managed live on-time. Combining the Blockchain technology with the IoT technology will also expand the range of IT system in shipping industry.