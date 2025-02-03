Upward Trend for Alternative-Fueled Vessel Orders Continues in 2025

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, a total of 12 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in January 2025, marking a continuation of the trend towards the fuel in the second half of 2024.

All new orders placed came from the container segment, DNV’s AFI informed.

“Although we have seen fewer orders for alternative-fueled vessels in January compared to other months, it follows a record-breaking year in 2024, and the overall outlook continues to be encouraging.

“The orderbook continues to be dominated by LNG, indicating a continuation of trends from the second half of last year. In addition, the dominance of container vessels in the orderbook indicates that demands from cargo owners and consumers for more sustainable practices remain heavily influential in driving the uptake of alternative-fueled vessels.

“While LNG and methanol markets are maturing, with increasing numbers of vessels being ordered and delivered, we also see that shipowners are diversifying their fuel options and exploring other fuels, such as ammonia,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.