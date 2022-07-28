US Navy Exercises Option for L3Harris Submarine Imaging Masts

L3Harris Technologies reports the U.S. Navy has exercised an option on its previously awarded contract to produce enhanced submarine imaging masts and spares.

L3Harris said it will provide two configurations of its Type 20 low-profile mast to meet the Navy’s operational requirements. Production will be performed at L3Harris’ Northampton, Mass. facility, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024.

L3Harris describes its Type 20 mast as a modular non-hull-penetrating imaging sensor that uses a telescoping universal modular mast to deliver improved high-definition visual imaging capabilities.

“The Type 20 low-profile mast is the next-generation imaging mast that will provide enhanced capabilities to the Virginia and Columbia class submarines,” said Rosemary Chapdelaine, President, Maritime, L3Harris. “Under this contract, we will deliver technology advancements to support the U.S. Navy’s mission and operational requirements, which will enable the users to see and control the submarine integrated imaging systems.”