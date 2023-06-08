Viridis Bulk Carriers Gets DNV AiP for Ammonia-Fueled Short Sea Bulk Carrier Design

Viridis Bulk Carriers has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV for its ammonia fuelled short sea bulk carrier design. The certificate was presented during the Nor-Shipping trade fair at the DNV stand.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.

As the maritime industry is looking to bend the carbon curve towards zero, green ammonia is one of the most promising options, DNV said.

As production is scaled, the ease of transport and storage and good energy density, offers some advantages over other low or zero carbon options – provided the technical and safety challenges are managed. The Viridis Bulk Carriers design, developed by Kongsberg Maritime, is for 5,000 dwt short seas vessels that offer a range (3,000 nm) and safety levels equivalent to conventionally fuelled vessels. ©DNV

“We are delighted with yet another milestone for our ammonia powered short sea bulk vessel,” says André Risholm, Board Member of Viridis Bulk Carriers. “During the AiP process we have had a good constructive process and excellent co-operation with DNV. This is a clear testament to the hard work completed and are important for moving closer to the newbuilding phase. Considering the heightened emission reduction targets set by the EU and IMO, our Viridis vessels will fully adhere to these standards. This will empower charterers to benefit from exceptional greenhouse gas reductions throughout their logistical value chain.”

"We are extremely proud to announce the successful grant of the Approval in Principle (AiP) for Viridis Bulk Carriers' groundbreaking project,” Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, Regional Manager of Region North Europe at DNV.

“DNV introduced the Gas Fuelled Ammonia notation to enable the industry to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions in line with the most advanced industry standards. This is essential to wider adoption, because building trust is vital as we look to develop the next generation of fuels. With these projects, we demonstrate how by working in collaboration, we can shape the future of shipping and advance towards a decarbonized and sustainable tomorrow."

For the AiP, DNV said it had reviewed the design of the vessel for compliance with the 2023 revision of the rules for the DNV Gas Fuelled Ammonia class notation as found in Pt.6 CH.2 Sec.14. The 2023 revision will be published in July 1, 2023, and enter into force January 1, 2024.



