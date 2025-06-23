Marine Link
VPS: Effect of FAME Contamination on Engine Oils

June 23, 2025

Engines running on Bio-blends containing Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME), especially pure FAME (ex. 100% FAME) can experience decreased engine oil viscosity over time.

Fuel oil contamination in engine lubricants is a known phenomenon, and most marine-grade engine oils are formulated to tolerate certain levels of such contamination while maintaining operational performance.

Unlike conventional fuels, FAME does not evaporate easily, leading to cumulative effects, as outlined in VPS' recent article, Effect of FAME Contamination on Engine Oils

Proactive monitoring, using FTIR-based FAME quantification, and adjusting maintenance schedules accordingly, are essential to mitigate the operational risks associated with biofuel use in four-stroke marine engines.

