Wiernicki: IMO Net-Zero Framework is A Starting Point

“The IMO has a critical role in delivering a unified global framework, something the industry needs if we are to avoid the fragmentation and inefficiencies arising from a patchwork of regional regulation. This is important but it is equally important we get it right.”

That was the message to the industry from ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki in a keynote address to the Capital Link Conference at London International Shipping Week.

“We want a global united IMO gameplan to work safely and effectively with all the elements in its playbook sequenced in the right way to eliminate as much uncertainty as possible and provide a smooth flight path for the industry.

“Today LNG Adoption, green fuel scaling and technology development are advancing within a regulatory landscape that is evolving but still requires further alignment with the industry to address safety, availability, affordability and the lack of supporting infrastructure.”

He mapped out a path forward for the industry.

“So, what should we do? Recognize LNG as a legitimate transition fuel and that it is itself a fuel in transition. Recognize that nuclear propulsion offers immense promise. The NZF should explicitly include nuclear in its roadmap, not as a footnote but as a pillar of long-term strategy.”

Earlier this week Wiernicki urged the IMO to rethink the net zero framework.

“The industry needs a framework but we need one that marries ambition with reality,” added Wiernicki. “The mechanics need to be thought through. Right now, we are not where we need to be. Emissions remain 121 percent above the 2008 baseline, compliance costs are compounding, and the signals shaping investment—regulation, fuel pricing, penalties, availability, scalability—are moving at different speeds. The IMO needs to take a timeout. We need to get this right.”



