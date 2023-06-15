W&O Supply Appoints Hume as President

W&O Supply, a supplier of valves, actuation, pipe, fittings and engineered solutions to the global maritime industry, announced the appointment of Michael Hume as president. Hume will replace Todd Nestel, who is leaving the business after four years in the role.

Hume returns to the business having originally joined W&O Supply in 1991 as branch manager in Long Beach, Calif., rising to the position of regional manager and business development manager, which ultimately led to his appointment as president and CEO in 2011.

Nestel joined W&O in 2012 and played an instrumental role in accelerating the organization's evolution from a reliable supplier to a provider of complete technical solutions.

Brad Bergeron, CEO at PVI Holdings, said, “Todd brought success to W&O with a strong business acumen that helped grow and develop key relationships with our customers and OEMs. Todd’s personal touch aligned with our culture made W&O an incredible place to work. We will miss his leadership and thank him for his contribution to W&O’s success.”

Bergeron continued, “We are pleased to welcome Michael back to W&O. Michael brings enthusiasm and an entrepreneurial spirit to his leadership, which, combined with his expertise in the maritime industry, will drive W&O to build on its recent success.”

Hume said, “I am extremely pleased to re-join W&O after my time away and look forward to building on Todd’s excellent work. As we continue our evolution from a reliable supplier of pipes, valves and fittings to a provider of complete technical solutions to the maritime industry, I am excited to work alongside our customers and OEMs to deliver excellent value and continue with our industry-leading success.”