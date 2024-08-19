World First: Machine Room Safety Accreditation for Ammonia Fueled Vessel

The world’s first accreditation* for “Machinery Room Safety for Ammonia” (MRS) will be granted by ClassNK for the ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) currently being developed by a consortium that includes Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY). MRS is Class notation demonstrating a ship is equipped with excellent ammonia safety measures for the machinery room. MRS also confirms the vessel meets the highest safety measures under the guidelines for ammonia-fueled ships.

Ship Type: 40,000-cu.-m. type Ammonia Fueled Ammonia Gas Carrier

Delivery [planned]: November 2026

Shipbuilder: Japan Marine United Corp., Ariake Shipyard