Wärtsilä to Supply Engines for New Brazilian Pusher Tugs

Wärtsilä will supply the engines for two new pusher tugs being built for the Brazilian operator Hidrovias do Brasil at the Uzmar Shipyard in Turkey. There is an option for an additional two vessels. The Hidrovias fleet already includes a number of vessels operating with Wärtsilä engines, and their operational dependability and competitive lifecycle cost were cited as key considerations in the award of this latest contract, which was signed in the second quarter of 2021, Wärtsilä said.

The new 46-meter-long tugs have been designed by the Canada-based naval architects and marine engineers Robert Allan Ltd. The vessels will operate along rivers in northern Brazil, often in remote locations and challenging operating conditions.

The Wärtsilä scope of supply includes three Wärtsilä 20 engines for each of the two vessels. The engines are scheduled to be delivered to the yard later this year. Hidrovias already has 12 pusher tugs operating with Wärtsilä 20 engines.