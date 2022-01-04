Wärtsilä Tech Tapped for 12 LNG-fuelled Container Ships

Wärtsilä was selected to supply a broad scope of solutions for new LNG-fuelled container ships ordered by CMA CGM, on its latest series comprises 12 container vessels to be built in China. Six 13,000 TEU container vessels are being built at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) CO. Ltd, with the other six 15,000 TEU container vessels under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yards commencing in 2022, and the first of the 12 vessels is expected to be launched in Q3 2023. The scope of kit for this series includes: five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines for each ship, 60 engines in total, delivered from the joint venture in China, Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum integrated control system, propulsion control system, STC-13 series Sewage Treatment Plants and Fuel Gas Supply System fitted with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (Operim) system.