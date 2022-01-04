Marine Link
Saturday, January 15, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Wärtsilä Tech Tapped for 12 LNG-fuelled Container Ships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 4, 2022

The CMA CGM vessels will be fitted with a broad range of Wärtsilä engines, systems and solutions. © CMA CGM

The CMA CGM vessels will be fitted with a broad range of Wärtsilä engines, systems and solutions. © CMA CGM

Wärtsilä was selected to supply a broad scope of solutions for new LNG-fuelled container ships ordered by CMA CGM, on its latest series comprises 12 container vessels to be built in China. Six 13,000 TEU container vessels are being built at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) CO. Ltd, with the other six 15,000 TEU container vessels under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. 

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yards commencing in 2022, and the first of the 12 vessels is expected to be launched in Q3 2023. The scope of kit for this series includes: five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines for each ship, 60 engines in total, delivered from the joint venture in China, Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum integrated control system, propulsion control system,  STC-13 series Sewage Treatment Plants and Fuel Gas Supply System fitted with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (Operim) system.  

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week