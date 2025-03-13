Wärtsilä’s Engines to Power South American Vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply replacement engines for two inland waterway tug pusher vessels operating in Paraguayan rivers.

The vessels are owned by ADM Naviera Chaco (ADM). The vessel modifications and new engine installations will be carried out in Asuncion-Paraguay.

The new engines will enable a reduction of the environmental impact and increase the efficiency of the tug pushers.

ADM’s stated target is to reduce emissions by 25% by 2035, and the advanced Wärtsilä engine technology is an important opportunity to advance that effort in South America.

The two vessels covered by this contract are the Decatur Lady and the Tendota. Each will be refitted with three Wärtsilä 20 engines.

Delivery of the engines to the shipyard took place earlier in 2025.

“The Wärtsilä engines selected for this project have the fuel flexibility that we seek, especially as we look to the potential of alternative future fuels. At the same time, the project will help us to improve operational reliability and lower our maintenance costs,” said Raul Valdez, Logistic Director – ADM NAVIERA CHACO S.R.L.