Yanmar to Power MOL's New Dual-fuel Coal Carrier

Japan's Yanmar said Thursday it had received an order for dual fuel 6EY22ALDF engines which will be used to power generators on board Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' new LNG-fueled large coal carrier. The coal carrier will be built by Namura Shipbuilding.

"Emission regulations in the marine sector are becoming ever more stringent, with LNG vessels being adopted globally as a means of reducing environmental impact. As this trend has progressed in recent years, dual-fuel engines have attracted ever more attention," Yanmar said.

The Japanese marine engine maker said the dual-fuel engines' ability to run on both diesel and environmentally friendly LNG allows them to satisfy International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier 3 regulations while also reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The company also said it would continue its efforts to reduce marine engines’ environmental impact and develop clean marine powertrains to provide optimal solutions that meet the needs of its customers.

As for the 6EY22ALDF engines ordered for MOL's coal carrier, it has features such as load fluctuation tracking and high thermal efficiency, in addition to precision air-fuel ratio control technology. Yanmar says that 6EY22ALDF engines always maintain optimum combustion, enabling them to deliver stable, highly reliable operation.

6EY22ALDF main specifications:

Type

Marine dual fuel engine

Engine model

6EY22ALDF

Engine rated power

800 kW

No. of cylinders

6

Cylinder bore x stroke

220 x 320 mm

Displacement

73 L

rpm

900 min-1

Fuel



LNG (liquefied natural gas) / Marine diesel oil







