Marine Link
Friday, June 20, 2025

Zvezda Axes $3.5B Icebreaker Order; Samsung Heavy Calls it "Illegal Termination"

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 18, 2025

Copyright Onidji/AdobeStock

Copyright Onidji/AdobeStock

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries  said on Wednesday that two orders from Russia's Zvezda worth a total of 4.85 trillion won ($3.54 billion) for icebreaker ships were cancelled due to "illegal termination by the shipowner".

Samsung Heavy said in regulatory filings that in June 2024, Zvezda shipyard unilaterally informed the South Korean company of the contract termination and insisted on the return of advance payments.

In July, Samsung filed an arbitration request with the Singapore arbitration court to affirm the illegality of the termination, while engaging in negotiations with Zvezda.

However, as the war between Russia and Ukraine dragged on, uncertainties over contract execution and business increased, and Samsung Heavy decided to terminate the contract and claim damages to protect its rights, it said.

The orders were to supply parts and blocks for 10 icebreaker LNG carriers and 7 icebreaker shuttle tankers, won in 2020 and 2021.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigating AI in Maritime Sales & Marketing: Build Stronger Relationships that Will Grow Your Company

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week