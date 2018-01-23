Cargo Vessel Runs Aground off St. Thomas

Eric Haun is web editor of MarineLink.com and contributor to Maritime Reporter...

A 223-foot cargo vessel has run aground near Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders in San Juan where contacted at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday by St. Thomas Harbor pilots who reported that the Togo-flagged cargo vessel Ocean Spirit I had run aground just off of the entrance of the harbor’s East Gregory Channel.

There are no reported signs of distress or oil leaking from the vessel, according to the Coast Guard, whose marine casualty investigators are on scene investigating the cause of the incident.

The Ocean Spirit I crew completed the sounding of the vessel’s fuel and ballast tanks, while Sea Tow-St. Thomas crews assessed the vessel’s hull underwater.

Coast Guard personnel are working with salvors and the vessel’s master and owner to minimize any potential environmental impact or damage to the vessel's hull during refloating and removal operations.

The East Gregory Channel entrance remains open to maritime traffic.