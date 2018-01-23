Marine Link
Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Cargo Vessel Runs Aground off St. Thomas

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 23, 2018

The 223-foot cargo vessel Ocean Spirit I has grounded off St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 7)

The 223-foot cargo vessel Ocean Spirit I has grounded off St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 7)

A 223-foot cargo vessel has run aground near Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

 
The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders in San Juan where contacted at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday by St. Thomas Harbor pilots who reported that the Togo-flagged cargo vessel Ocean Spirit I had run aground just off of the entrance of the harbor’s East Gregory Channel.
 
There are no reported signs of distress or oil leaking from the vessel, according to the Coast Guard, whose marine casualty investigators are on scene investigating the cause of the incident.
 
The Ocean Spirit I crew completed the sounding of the vessel’s fuel and ballast tanks, while Sea Tow-St. Thomas crews assessed the vessel’s hull underwater. 
 
Coast Guard personnel are working with salvors and the vessel’s master and owner to minimize any potential environmental impact or damage to the vessel's hull during refloating and removal operations.
 
The East Gregory Channel entrance remains open to maritime traffic.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News