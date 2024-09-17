Alfa Laval Wins Order for 18 BWMS Replacements

Alfa Laval reports it has received an order to replace 18 ballast water treatment systems (BWMS) onboard vessels belonging to a major European shipowner.

Over the past two years, Alfa Laval has replaced more than 250 systems from 30 different manufacturers, and the orderbook for replacement continues to grow.

“With the consolidation of the BWMS market, we see a growing need for replacing installed BWMS systems,” said Tobias Doescher, Head of Global Sales, Business Development and Marketing, Alfa Laval PureBallast. “We have been contacted by an increasing number of shipowners and ship management companies worldwide who are experiencing issues that their current supplier cannot resolve.”

Alfa Laval said it has experience replacing systems using electrochlorination (EC) and UV technology. The replacement projects include a thorough onboard assessment of the existing system to determine necessary replacements and identify components that can be reused. The replacement process is customized for each customer.

“The success of this offering validates the way Alfa Laval has chosen to work - partnering for the entire lifecycle of ballast water management equipment rather than being a one-time supplier,” says Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “While other suppliers are exiting the market, we are investing in our experts, actively following the regulations, and offering new services to facilitate compliance. We have even launched our new PureBallast 3 Ultra, developed based on years of customers´ feedback.”