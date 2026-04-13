Anschütz SYNAPSIS Nav Tech for New Multipurpose Vessel

Anschütz has been awarded the contract to supply Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (INBS) for three multipurpose vessels being built for the German Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) at the Abeking & Rasmussen shipyard. The first of these, the Scharhörn, has successfully completed a series of sea trials and is nearing delivery.

Anschütz equips these ships with SYNAPSIS INBS technology. SYNAPSIS offers a high level of integration and automation, providing the crew with clear and precise information about the maritime environment to support safe navigation, maneuvering and vessel operation.

The delivery includes six SYNAPSIS NX multifunctional workstations, a precise autopilot system, and a comprehensive suite of navigation sensors. It also features a dynamic positioning system with a motion sensor providing individual roll and pitch data on the control display, an oil spill detection system integrated with radar via the CAT240 Asterix interface, and an interface to the sonar system. Together, these features ensure precise and safe navigation and ship handling. An additional ECDIS is also available for planning purposes.

This bridge equipment meets the demanding requirements of the planned operations. These vessels are designed to carry out a wide range of tasks, including maintaining sea marks, water policing, pollution control, firefighting, emergency response, and the deployment of hydroacoustic equipment.

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