AYRO Rebrands as OceanWings

Wind assisted ship propulsion system company AYRO has introduced an expanded Wingsail portfolio designed to adapt to the cargo needs of ships of most types or size, and rebranded as OceanWings, with the announcement made at Posidonia 2024.

The rebranding follows a successful design, manufacturing and commercialization phase over the past six years, bookended in 2023 by the launch and subsequent commercial operations of the Canopée RORO cargo ship, equipped with four fuel-saving OceanWings® Wingsails.

The new product range ensures OceanWings are now available to most shipowners, across multiple segments (including tankers, bulkers, PCTC, cruise ships) and ship sizes.

The semi-rigid and new rigid OceanWings® share the same unique “two flap variable camber” design – including the Wingsail base and boom – which is already proven to deliver fuel savings over most operational scenarios and environmental conditions. The OceanWings product range also features a “safety-by-design” flag mode, automatically protecting the OceanWings and the vessel when wind or sea conditions exceed specific thresholds.

The OceanWings product range now also includes critical configuration options such as a tilt mechanism to address air draft requirements, and an elevator mechanism specially designed for container ships to comply with their port operation constraints while minimizing the impact on container capacity. OceanWings remains the only solution on the market offering a lowerable / reefable design, which is a critical feature for vessels where tilting is not an option.

Rigid OceanWings are made from the same modern composite materials following the same manufacturing processes as wind turbine blades. This provides advantages in resilience and lifespan, and leverages a global manufacturing infrastructure to drive competitive pricing and the ability to scale to large volumes. The new modular design also optimizes transportation and installation.



