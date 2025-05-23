BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

BAE Systems has announced inauguration of a $250 million shiplift and land-level repair facility at its Jacksonville, Florida, shipyard on June 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby.

The new Pearlson Shiplift system and adjacent four-acre land-level complex will expand the company’s capacity to service U.S. Navy vessels from Mayport Naval Station, as well as commercial ships entering the Port of Jacksonville. The facility will be one of the 10 largest shiplift systems globally.

Operations are expected to commence in mid-June with the first vessel lift. The investment aims to strengthen the U.S. maritime industrial base, supporting both national defense and commercial marine sectors.

BAE’s Jacksonville yard handles maintenance for a range of vessels, including U.S. Navy combatants, Coast Guard cutters, offshore research ships, and luxury yachts.