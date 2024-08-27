Bergen Engines to Power Havbryn’s New Stern Trawler

Bergen Engines announced a new contract with VARD to supply a Bergen B33:45L9P propulsion engine to the Norwegian owner Havbryn AS, a part of Strand Rederi. The vessel will be built in VARD’s 8 02 design and operate on a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, minimizing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while in operation.

The new stern trawler, with a length of 80.4 meters and a beam of 16.7 meters, is being constructed with an ice-strengthened hull according to Ice-1A standards, and it will feature an advanced H/G processing factory, and spacious cargo areas. The vessel will also be outfitted with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Energy Storage System and SeaQ Bridge system.

The new stern trawler is scheduled for delivery in Q3 2026, with the hull being constructed at VARD’s yard in Romania and final outfitting, commissioning, and delivery to take place at VARD’s yard in Norway.