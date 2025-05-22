Chem Carriers Finalizes Fleet-Wide Shift to Mitsubishi Engines

Chem Carriers has completed the repower of the M/VCapt. Robert J. Banta, marking the final vessel in its current fleet to be powered by Laborde Products-supplied Mitsubishi engines. The twin-screw towboat is now running on twin Mitsubishi Tier 3 S12R-Y3MPTAW engines, each delivering 1,260 horsepower at 1,600 RPM.

Originally built in 2015 by Main Iron Works of Houma, Louisiana, the 78-foot Capt. Robert J. Banta previously operated with Cummins QSK38 engines. With this repower, Chem Carriers’ entire 15-vessel towboat fleet now runs exclusively on Mitsubishi power.

Chem Carriers has been a leader in inland liquid marine transportation since 1994, with a fleet of 15 towboats, 54 inland tank barges, and a 100-barge capacity fleeting service at mile 207 on the Mississippi River.